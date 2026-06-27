Officer-Involved Shooting Shuts Down Village of Wappingers

According to eyewitnesses, several gunshots rang out early this morning in the quiet Village of Wappingers in what authorities are describing as a police-involved shooting.

A. Boris A. Boris

Both East and West Main Streets in the Village of Wappingers were closed on Saturday morning with a heavy police presence. Cones and police tape blocked the entire middle of the village from Cafe Con Leche to the DiVine Wine Bar.

Police cars from several agencies were parked throughout the village, including the Dutchess County Mobile Command Center.

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According to New York State Police, officers were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of East Main Street and Market Street.

A blue Subaru was on the side of the road covered with a large tarp. The vehicle was being photographed and loaded onto a tow truck in the early hours of the morning and eventually taken away from the scene.

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While not many details were given, police assured that there was no onging threat to the public

One eyewitness on social media posted an image of several police officers surrounding someone on the ground in front of the DiVine Wine Bar.

Somebody literally just got shot outside my house by the police. Hearing those shots rattled the s*** out of me.

The Facebook user went on to descibe the whole ordeal as "scary".

Other reports claim that the man shot by police was holidng a knife.

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It appeard as though the investigation was wrapping up around 8:30am after the car had been towed away. Main Street has been reopened to traffic as of 9am.