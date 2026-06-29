Intense search efforts are underway in Albany County as multiple agencies search for a missing child with autism.

Seven-year-old Harbe M. Nagi is a non-verbal child with autism, according to the missing persons report. He is about 3'7 and 48lbs.

Harbe M Nagi was reported missing 6/29/26. /NYSP; Google maps Harbe M Nagi was reported missing 6/29/26. /NYSP; Google maps

State Police posted on Facebook, that their agency is currently assisting with the missing child investigation in Menands. The boy was reportedly last seen at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 wearing a light colored t-shirt, dark pants and no shoes

At 6:45 p.m. the Menands Fire Department, which is assisting in the search, put out a call on social media asking volunteers to exit a wooded area that was being searched.

We want to sincerely thank everyone who has volunteered their time and efforts to help. The support from our community has been incredible and is greatly appreciated," the post read. "At this time, we respectfully ask that all volunteers exit the wooded areas around Park Drive & 377 immediately."

The on-going search is utilizing drones and K-9 search teams. "Having additional people walking through the woods can interfere with these resources by contaminating scent trails and creating false positives, making the search more difficult."

An alert was sent to cell phones in New York, near the region he went missing overnight Sunday into Monday.

Missing Child Alert/Screenshot Missing Child Alert/Screenshot