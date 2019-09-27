Direct Flights to Paris Coming to Newburgh’s Stewart Airport?

Will you soon be able to grab a quick flight from Newburgh to Paris?

The Wall Street Journal reports that Stewart Airport is scrambling to win back customers after Norwegian Air's exit earlier this year. The Port Authority reports that passenger numbers fell 9.4% since June. This comes just after Norwegian Air shut down their service to the UK and Ireland because of the grounding of the airline's fleet of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

Norwegian Air had a huge impact on Stewart. The airport grew 150% between 2016 and 2018 after Norwegian Air began their direct flights to Europe. The exit of Norwegian comes at a bad time, as the airport is in the middle of a $27 million expansion.

In order to win back customers, the Port Authority is planning an incentive program to lure a French company to begin working with the Newburgh airport. Groupe ADP operates over 20 airports around the world, including the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.

Officials hope the group will agree to a 10-year contract to operate and run Stewart Airport. Whether the French company would be able to broker a deal for direct International flights remains to be seen, but the Port Authority does say that they are currently discussing new international routes.

