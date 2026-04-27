For 50 years, WPDH has been part of everyday life in the Hudson Valley.

We’ve been there in the car, at work, at backyard parties, and everywhere in between. But more than anything, WPDH has always been about the people who listen—and the communities that support local businesses and keep this region moving.

That’s what this anniversary is really about.

Taking It Back to the Community

To celebrate turning 50, we’re getting out of the studio and into Dutchess County with the WPDH Dutchess Invasion.

We’ll be stopping by local businesses, meeting listeners face-to-face, and spotlighting the places that make this area what it is. These aren’t just appearances—they’re chances to connect, say thanks, and spend some time where it matters most.

Because this milestone doesn’t happen without the Hudson Valley.

Show Up, Get Hooked Up

If you catch us at a stop, you’re walking into more than just a visit.

We’ll have exclusive WPDH Dutchess Invasion T-shirts - limited 50th anniversary gear you won’t find anywhere else.

On top of that, everyone who stops by will be qualified to win:

A Season Pass to Bethel Woods

A Classic Rock Pass to Albany Med Health System at SPAC. That means shows from Santana, The Guess Who, Toto, Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe, Brit Floyd, and Skynyrd & Foreigner.

And we’re not stopping there.

We’re also giving away 50 additional prizes, including:

Tickets to Awesome Championship Wrestling at the MJN Center

Tickets to the Ciders, Seltzers, & Spirits Festival at Barton Orchards

Tickets to the Museum at Bethel Woods

Tickets to the Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival at Barton Orchards

Plus more surprises along the way

TODAY’S LOCATION:

Tuesday, April 28th from 8-9 am

Crafted Kup Coffee House in Poughkeepsie - 44 Raymond Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

How to Find Us

Each morning, we’ll reveal that day’s stop on-air, and we will update the location here.

If you’ve got the WPDH app, you’ll get the full list ahead of everyone else—so you can plan it out and make sure you don’t miss us.

Get our free mobile app

Want Us to Stop By Your Business?

We’re always looking to add more great local spots to the tour.

If you want WPDH to roll through your business, reach out to trevor.eichler@townsquaremedia.com

50 Years… And Still Local

Fifty years in radio doesn’t happen by accident.

It happens because people keep listening. Because businesses keep supporting local. Because this community continues to show up.

That’s why we’re doing the Dutchess Invasion. We’ll see you out there.