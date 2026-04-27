Hudson Valley Family-Run Business Celebrates Major Milestone

Hudson Valley customers have been raving about a family-run business for over half a century, and now they're celebrating a major milestone.

For more than five decades, one Hudson Valley landmark has quietly welcomed visitors from all over the world, many of them coming to explore nearby tourist sites.

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Hudson Valley Family Celebrates 55 Years in Business

It seems like every week we have another story about a long-time Hudson Valley business that is either going up for sale or is closing down after generations of being run by the same family.

This time, we actually have something to celebrate, as a family-run business celebrates its 55th anniversary.

If you’ve ever driven Route 9 through Hyde Park, you’ve probably passed The Roosevelt Inn without even realizing how many stories are tucked inside this well-kept little hotel.

The hotel's mother-daughter owners focus on cleanliness, comfort and hospitality, which has allowed it to stick around for 55 years.

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Rave Reviews Keep Long-Time Hudson Valley Business Thriving

Reviews of the Roosevelt Inn on TripAdvisor and Yelp rave about how clean and comfortable the rooms are, how friendly and helpful the staff can be, and how the whole place has a “homey” feel that’s hard to replicate.

One TripAdvisor reviewer even called it “the best little motel,” while others highlight the value and convenience, especially for repeat visits to the area.

The Roosevelt Inn is consistently among the top 5 rated hotels in the Hudson Valley. Scroll below to see the others.

5 Highest-Rated Hotels in the Hudson Valley If you have guests visiting from out of town who need a place to stay, these five hotels received the best reviews from the users of Tripadvisor. They were all ranked the highest by travelers who stayed there. Gallery Credit: Boris