New York State Police Say Orange County Man Died in Head-On Crash

State Police says that they are continuing to investigate a fatal three-way crash that claimed the life of a Hudson Valley man Thursday.

The victim wasn't even involved in the initial crash either, according to a preliminary report. However, the impact from the first collision subsequently sent a semi-truck into the opposite lane, which then struck the victim's vehicle, says offcials.

Based on analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, there were 42,514 deaths from motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2022. New York state saw 1.174 deaths that year, according to the report.

State Police Say Man Died in Three-Vehicle Crash

The New York State Police said in a press release that on July 11 at approximately 12:05 PM, state troopers responded to County Route 115, in the town of Cochecton for a report of a three-car collision.

State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Ford 650 Budget Rental Truck and a 2023 GMC were traveling north on County Route 155, when the Budget truck crossed over into the opposite lane and struck a 2023 Freightliner traveling south. The initial impact caused the Freightliner to lose control and enter the opposite lane and strike the GMC, causing the GMC to leave the roadway, and come to rest on the east shoulder.

The operator of the GMC was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Callicoon where he was pronounced deceased, says State Police There were no other injuries.

New York State Police have identified the victim as 37-year-old Sher Singh of Middletown.

