Hudson Valley Man Killed in Crash On New York State Route

New York State police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the upper Hudson Valley Tuesday afternoon.

State highways are where 36 percent of the 2,826 car accident fatalities between 2019 and 2021 occured, according to statistics gathered at Giampa Law.

A 38-year-old New York state man died at the scene, says officials.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal One-Vehicle Crash

New York State Police said in press release that troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to State Route 23 in the town of Windham, for a report of a single vehicle crash. The crash occurred shortly after 5:00 PM Tuesday, says State Police.

Offcials say a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 Toyota, operated by a 38-year-old man from Hunter was traveling west on State Route 23 at the time. State Police say the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree for an unknown reason.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Town of Windham EMS. State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the man killed in the crash is Adam Kingsley, says police.

The Most Dangerous Roads In New York - Two Are In The Capital Region

The Most Dangerous Road in New York Runs Through the Hudson Valley

The Ahearne Law PLLC put together a list of the top five most dangerous spots, and the Taconic State Parkway was number one.

Many upon many have traveled the Taconic through the years. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly.

According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period. The report indicates that the majority of these accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Over a seven-year period up until 2015, New York State Troopers had issued nearly 54,000 tickets to motorists traveling the Taconic. Once again, the majority of those infractions happened in Westchester and Putnam.

A big part of the Taconic is only a narrow two lanes, and you definitely feel like space is running out fast as you maneuver around the twists and turns.

The miles of smashed up guard rail along the road can certainly attest to this. Also, the wind can suddenly hit your vehicle out of nowhere, sending you into the car right next to you if you're not paying attention.

And then there are the drivers. People don't obey speed limits, they tailgate, they cut others off, even with limited space. Sadly, aggressive drivers are mostly to blame for all the accidents.