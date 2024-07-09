New York State Police Report Fatal Accident On the Taconic Parkway

State Police say a crash on the Taconic has claimed the life of a New York man. Offcials say they were dispatched to the area after reports of the account Monday night, as an investigation continues.

Crashes likes this are unfortunately all too common on the 104-mile long State Parkway.

Statistics 

According to Only in Your State, the Taconic was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period. The report indicates that the majority of these accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Over a seven-year period up until 2015, New York State Troopers had issued nearly 54,000 tickets to motorists traveling the Taconic. Once again, the majority of those infractions happened in Westchester and Putnam.

Crash Claims the Life of New York City Man 

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers were dispatched to a rollover motor vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway southbound near Granite Knolls Park in Yorktown at approximately 7:20 PM Monday.

State Police say an early investigation determined a 2015 BMW M5 was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, and struck a guide rail and rolled over. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and despite life-saving-techniques performed by good samaritans, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Police say that several miles north of the crash, the driver may have had a speed contest with an unknown motorcycle. This investigation remains ongoing.

New York State Police have indented the victim as 33-year-old Ramon A. Feliu Disla of New York.

