Cops: Drunk Man Buys Alcohol For Kids, Calls Police on Himself

The Hudson Valley man fled when police attempted to question him upon arrival at the residence.

On August 23, at approximately 02:57 a.m., Saugerties Police responded to a welfare check of an unknown situation at 524 Blue Mountain Road in the Town of Saugerties.

Upon arrival officers located 29-year-old Mitchell Kane, who was intoxicated and attempted to flee when officers tried to question him.

An investigation by officers established that Kane had made the welfare check call himself, and upon checking the residence a number of underage intoxicated minors were located within.

Further investigation by officers established that Kane had provided alcohol to the minors. Incidental to taking Kane into custody, officers found Kane in Possession of a quantity of Cocaine.

Kane was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the

Town of Saugerties Justice Court, being remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

