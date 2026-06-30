A heartbreaking update Tuesday morning, in the case of a missing seven-year-old with Autism in New York.

Tuesday morning, just before 9 a.m. police closed Park Drive in Menands where Harbe Nagi, a seven-year-old nonverbal boy with autism, was reported missing from on Sunday just after 4:20 p.m.

Shortly after news outlets reported the road was closed, the boy's uncle and a Michigan Mayor, posted an update to social media confirming that Harbe was found dead Tuesday morning.

The local police were joined in their search efforts by New York State Police and the Department of Environmental conservation.

Search Intensifies for Missing Boy with Autism

Search Intensifies for Missing Boy with Autism

Read More: Search Efforts Underway For Nonverbal Autistic Child In Menands |

Harbe's Uncle, Adam thanked everyone who assisted in searching for his nephew.

As of 9:30 a.m., police have not provided an update.