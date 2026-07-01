Families living in the City of Poughkeepsie have a new reason to plan a summer outing.

As of June 30, children ages 12 and under who live in the City of Poughkeepsie can receive free admission to the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum for the rest of the summer. The offer also includes free admission for up to two caregivers from the same household, making it an affordable family activity while school is out.

According to the museum, the program is funded through a grant from the City of Poughkeepsie, matched by a generous gift from Drs. Rao, and will remain available while grant funding lasts. Families will need to present a valid ID or a household bill showing a City of Poughkeepsie address to take advantage of the offer.

Located on Poughkeepsie's waterfront, the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum features hands-on exhibits designed for children from infancy through age 12. Kids can explore science, engineering, art, literacy, imaginative play, and interactive learning experiences, all while developing foundational skills through play. The museum also hosts regular STEAM activities, special events, and educational programs throughout the year.

If you've been looking for a budget-friendly way to keep the kids entertained this summer, this may be one of the best deals in the Hudson Valley.

Just remember, free admission is only available while funding lasts, so families are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity early.