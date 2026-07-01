Local at Heart is bringing its Fourth of July Celebration to the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz on Saturday, July 4th! We’re giving away a FREE Family 4-Pack of tickets with VIP parking to this fun-filled day of family entertainment, delicious food, live music, and the long-awaited return of fireworks to the Ulster County Fairgrounds, so read below to find out how you can win!

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This community celebration has something for everyone, featuring food trucks, a beer garden, local wine tastings, live music throughout the day, and dozens of local vendors. Families can enjoy interactive kids' entertainment, including a crafting center, puppet shows, face painting, a karate demonstration, and even a sensory-safe zone designed to ensure everyone can be part of the fun. Car enthusiasts can also check out the event's car show before capping off the evening with a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the skies over the fairgrounds.

Hosted by Local at Heart, the event is about more than just celebrating Independence Day—it's about giving back to the Hudson Valley. Proceeds from the celebration help support local community food pantries, making every ticket purchased part of a larger mission to help neighbors in need. It's a chance to enjoy an unforgettable holiday while making a meaningful impact right here in the community.

Tickets are on sale now through the Local at Heart official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a FREE Family 4-Pack with VIP parking!