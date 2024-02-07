Ultimate Van Halen Experience Coming to Hudson Valley

Completely Unchained brings Van Halen show to City Winery HV in Montgomery, NY.

There ain't nothing like old school VH! Get ready for the most amazing Van Halen tribute you'll ever see. I first saw Completely Unchained back in the summer of 2022 when we did a live radio broadcast from the Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown, NY. My friends and I were blown away watching this band. They are the real deal.

Completely Unchained takes the concept of a tribute band to an entirely new level. Four talented and creative musicians recreating the ultimate Van Halen production with the attitude, sounds, excitement, energy and fun that Van Halen produced as one of the best rock bands in the world.

Completely Unchained to Play City Winery Hudson Valley

City Winery Hudson Valley opened in 2020 and has become the Hudson Valley's premier venue, restaurant, winery and event space located in Montgomery, NY. I recently attended a show from 80s rockers Zebra at City Winery, and it was my first time there. The venue is absolutley beautiful and we had a great time. So happy to see more rock shows being added to the schedule of this gem of a Hudson Valley venue.

Completely Unchained brings their amazing Van Halen show to City Winery Hudson Valley on Thursday, Feb. 29 (yes, its a leap year!) If you are a Van Halen fan, you do not wanna miss this show! Get tickets and info on the Completely Unchained show and other upcoming rock shows at City Winery Hudson Valley here.

