The PK Special is available only at Moonburger's new Poughkeepsie location.

Everyone including yours truly is super excited about the recent grand opening of Moonburger in Poughkeepsie. Moonburger is known for its absolutely amazing plant-based burgers, along with its fries and delicious shakes.

They launched their first location in Kingston back in 2021 and followed that up in 2023 with a spot in New Paltz before opening the new Poughkeepsie location just this past weekend at the Chestnut Mobil on rt 9 (2605 South Rd, Poughkeepsie).

Moonburger has been on my radar for a while now, ever since comedian Shannon Cooke, who happens to be vegan, introduced me to it. After trying it for the first time in New Paltz last year, it's become my absolute favorite burger.

We stopped in over the weekend for some burgers during the Poughkeepsie opening weekend and were surprised to see a menu item called the PK Special, a collaboration with the legendary Rossi's Deli.

Rossi's Deli in Poughkeepsie was voted Best Sandwich Shop in New York State by Buzzfeed in 2019. Established in 1979, Rossi's offers "Sunday Dinner All Week Long", serving lunch and dinner, offering catering, Italian Imports, pasta, homemade meals and sauces, authentic meats and cheeses, and much more.

The new PK Special collaboration with Moonburger and Rossi's Deli was a year in the making and has resulted in the Rossi's X Moonburger.

The burger or sandwich on a 6-inch potato roll is stuffed with griddled and chopped Impossible, extra American cheese, dill pickle, sweet banana pepper, shredded lettuce, mayo, and Rossi's Calabrian chili stuzzichino. Sounds amazing! And looks amazing too from the photo. It's available for only a limited time at Moonburger's Poughkeepsie location.

Move over cheeseburger pizza! There's a new kid in town. We tried to order the PK Special but unfortunately and not surprisingly, this bad boy was sold out after the very busy opening weekend.

Moonburger stated on social media that after selling out over the weekend, the PK Special would be available again as of the writing of this article today (April 24), but better get there quickly before it's sold out again!

