Popular Burger Spot Opening Beautiful Second Hudson Valley Location

Former J. Dominick's Trattoria spot in Poughkeepsie will be home to burger joint.

A popular burger restaurant is set to open a second location at the former spot of J. Dominick's Trattoria on Rt. 44 in Poughkeepsie, NY. J. Dominck's was consistently listed as one of the top 5 Italian restaurants for almosty a decade, before closing their doors in April of 2023. Now, almost a year later, the beautiful Dutch Colonial at 779 Dutchess Tpk (Rt. 44) will be empty no more.

A banner 21 Burgers & Wings hangs over the former J. Dominick's sign on Rt 44 in Pughkeepsie. The banner shows the 21 Burgers & Wings logo along with the Hudson Valley Magazine Best of the Hudson Valley logo and reads "Voted Best Burger Joint in the Hudson Valley". The banner doesn't have any other information as to details about the retaurant moving iinto the spot, but one would assume by the placement of the sign, that something is up.

21 Burgers & Wings in Wappingers Falls is known for having a great menu of....you guessed it. 21 burgers & Wings! They've previously made our list of 7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots and are also up for Hudson Valley's Best burger in the 2024 Battle of the Best.

Confirmation Of 21 Burgers & Wings Moving Into Poughkeepsie Spot

A posting on Facebook from a Mike Rootigliano mentioned about 21 Burgers & Wings Coming to the former J. Dominick's Trattoria spot in Poughkeepsie.

A couple of people chimed in on Mike Rootigliano's posting, excited about the possibilty of the new Poughkeepsie location for the popular burger joint, and one person hoping that vagean options will be offered.

21 Burgers & Wings also chimed in on the post from their official Facebook page to confirm that they will be opening their second location at the Poughkeepsie spot. They also stated that they will also be offering a full vegetarian and vegan menu, and that the grand opening will take place on March 17th (St. Patrick's Day!)