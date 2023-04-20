Favorite Hudson Valley Record Stores, Past and Present

The Hudson Valley has always been spoiled with great record shops over the years.

Record Store Day 2023 is set for April 22, and it got us feeling nostalgic. One of the most popular Independent record stores in the Hudson Valley these days is Dark Side Records in Poughkeepsie.

Darkside Records

Darkside Records has been serving the Hudson Valley area since 2011, and it's the area's largest brick-and-mortar independent music store.

The store has an amazing selection, and they've hosted some great signings/meet and greets over the years including Cinderella's Tom Keifer and John Waite.

Old School Record Stores From the Past

Record World, Sam Goody, Tape World, Tape Town, Strawberries, Suncoast, the list goes on. Growing up in Carmel, NY, we had the Putnam Plaza shopping center and Book and Record. That was a popular spot to visit.

The Book and Record

I remember many a time, looking through the large selection of vinyl and cassettes at Book and Record. In fact, I remember picking up certain titles at the store al those years ago, including Kiss Smashes, Thrashes, and Hits in 1988 and Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell 2 in 1993.

Record City

For many in the Poughkeepsie area growing up in the 1980s, Record City at 17 Academy Street was the place to go. The record store and head shop was located just around the corner from The Chance Theater and they had tons of vinyl bootlegs.

Record World and The Wall

Other area hotspots for kids growing up in Poughkeepsie included Record World in the Dutchess Mall in Fishkill, NY and South Hills Mall. I also remember The Wall in South Hills Mall, with their Lifetime Music Guarantee. If anything happened to the album, it would be replaced free of charge.

Media Play

In the '90s, Media Play at South Hills Mall was a popular destination. I remember going there on weekends and spending hours looking through CDs. They had a great import selection too!

Rock Fantasy

If you lived in Orange County, it was Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY for all your hard rock and metal needs. And it still is, since 1985.

With the comeback that vinyl has made over the past decade, new record stores are popping up all over again. The newest kid on the block here in the Hudson Valley is Rhinebeck Vinyl Vault.

Rhinebeck Vinyl Vault opened in the fall of 2021 at 23 East Market St in Rhinebeck, NY and they offer a selection of new and used vinyl records as well as other music-related merchandise.

Check out a list of Independent Record stores around the Hudson Valley for your Record Store Day enjoyment.