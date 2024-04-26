Discover The Best Prime Rib Joints In Hudson Valley

We've got 5 great Hudson Valley prime rib spots to check out.

According to National Day Calendar, National Prime Rib Day annually recognizes the special favorite on April 27 each year. The Prime Rib is a choice cut from one of the eight prime cuts of beef, and it is sometimes known as the "King of Meats." One may observe National Prime Rib Day Day by visiting your favorite restaurant or making your own at home and using #NationalPrimeRibDay to share on social media.

I personally have not had a prime rib, or any kind of steak in general, for some time as my way of eating has changed, but back in the day, I've always loved a good prime rib with sauteed mushrooms and onions on top and mashed potatoes on the side.

We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best prime rib, and have compiled a top 5 list.

5 Great Places to Get the Best Prime Rib in the Hudson Valley

Nooch's Pub & Grill

Nooch's Pub & Grill Facebook Nooch's Pub & Grill Facebook loading...

Nooch's Pub and Grill, located in Millbrook is a family-run pub with a full menu offering delicious quality food and drink options for everyone in a fun & casual setting. e sure to check out their Slow Roasted Prime Rib Saturday nights. Slow roasted overnight we're told for 16 hours!

156 Church St, Millbrook, NY 12545

Hoffman House

The Hoffman House Facebook The Hoffman House Facebook loading...

The Hoffman House in Kingston serves continental fare featuring steaks, fresh seafood and homemade pasta and desserts. Fireside seating in the winter and open air patio dining available in the summer. We're told they do a great prime rib dinner.

94 N Front St, Kingston, NY 12401

PC's Paddock Restaurant

PC's Paddock Restaurant Facebook PC's Paddock Restaurant Facebook loading...

PC's Paddock is a charming, cozy restaurant located on Titusville Rd in the town of Poughkeepsie, nestled in a renovated barn that was built in 1840. They serve up American cuisine, steaks, and seafood. I've been there for some special occasions and I love this place and its prime rib. Try the 12 oz Oven Roast Prime Rib.

273 Titusville Rd

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Jason Patrick's on 44

Jason Patrick's on 44 Facebook Jason Patrick's on 44 Facebook loading...

Jason Patrick's on 44 is another popular Poughkeepsie spot on our list. A cozy restaurant and bar, they serve American comfort food in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. We're told the seasoned and slow-roasted whole prime rib with Au jus and two sides is a must-have.

1112 US-44

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Get our free mobile app

Gus's Restaurant & Tavern

Gus's Tavern Facebook Gus's Tavern Facebook loading...

Gus's Restaurant & Tavern in New Windsor I have always heard nothing but good things about, and apparently, much of the Hudson Valley has as well. They always are the top spot on the list when it comes to prime rib in the area. Gus's Restaurant and Tavern, established in 1934, is a family-owned German/American restaurant serving the Hudson Valley for four generations. You gotta check out their Friday and Saturday Prime Rib Special.

10 Quassaick Ave

New Windsor, NY 12553

When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for the best prime rib, the most popular answer was Gus's Restaurant and Tavern in New Windsor. I mean, look at that prime rib!

Gus's Tavern Facebook Gus's Tavern Facebook loading...

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out and enjoy National Prime Rib Day.

Hudson Valley Restaurants Where You'll Want to Eat at the Bar Chances are your favorite Hudson Valley Restaurant in Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and beyond has an awesome bar. Next time you are at your favorite lunch or dinner spot consider a seat at the bar for your meal. I tried it once because the dining room was booked and now the restaurant bar for food and drinks is sometimes my preferred choice. Here a some of the ones I have discovered that you can enjoy. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn