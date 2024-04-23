NYC Business Owner to Open Gastropub on Poughkeepsie Waterfront

A new gastropub is coming to the Poughkeepsie waterfront.

It was announced this week that the owner of two successful restaurants in Queens is setting their sights on Poughkeepsie. Melanie Lemieux, the owner and co-founder of ESS Hospitality, will transform an abandoned waterfront bar into a gastropub named The Governess.

Lemieux currently runs The Huntress on 41st Avenue and The Baroness on Vernon Boulevard. Both of the Queens establishments are known for their huge spirits, craft beer and cocktails menu along with a food menu that boasts the best burger in Queens.

The Baroness The Baroness loading...

The Baroness actually has 15 decadent burgers on its menu including a peanut butter and bacon brisket burger named "The 'Tina", a French onion soup burger loaded with cheese called "The 'Adele" and a bologna and Velveeta concoction named "The 'Krystal" that's described as "a high-end low brow burger".

The Governess Gastropub to Open on Poughkeepsie Waterfront

The City of Poughkeepsie has announced that Lemieux will be opening her third restaurant and bar on the Poughkeepsie waterfront. The old Ice House will be remodeled and relaunched as The Governess. The new operator says her goal is to not only open a new gastropub but to help transform the surrounding area into a "prime waterfront destination".

Google Maps/City of Poughkeepsie Google Maps/City of Poughkeepsie loading...

Lemieux is planning to tie The Governess into a series of events at Waryas Park. Mayor Yvonne Flowers calls the location Poughkeepsie's "premier spot" and expects the new bar and restaurant to become a destination for visitors.

It's unclear when the new restaurant and bar is expected to officially open to the public.

