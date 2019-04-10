City of Poughkeepsie Adds Seven Police Officers

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department has bolstered its ranks, with seven recruits being sworn-in as officers during a ceremony Wednesday.

The new officers are: Justin P. Consalvo, Danielle M. Costa, Paul Henne, Kyriacos Kyriacou, Gregory Schweizer, Kevin Smith and Robert Prince.

Mayor Rob Rolison said:

These officers will greatly help our department curb crime and keep people safe. With the community’s help, we are making excellent strides, as demonstrated by the most recent statistics on violent crimes in the city.

Last week, the New York State Division of Criminal Services released trends tracked over a10-year period that show many categories of violent crimes have decreased in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Last year, the City of Poughkeepsie also passed measures intended to retain officers and attract them from other departments. The city has subsequently increased its ranks from 79 to 92 officers, including the officers added Wednesday.

