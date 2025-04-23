WPDH Guitar Gods Weekend

This weekend we're marking the end of National Guitar Month by spotlighting the guitar gods of rock.

What is a Guitar God?

According to Urban Dictionary, a Guitar God or Hero is a rock guitarist known for extraordinary skill, flash, style and influence. So many rockers fall under the "Guitar Gods" category, Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Slash, Eric Clapton, and dozens more. We will be honoring these Guitar Gods of Rock with double shots every hour all weekend long on the Home of Rock and Roll!

Eddie Van Halen

Arguably one of, if not the greatest guitar god ever would be the late Eddie Van Halen. The lead guitarist, and co-founder of Van Halen is considered to be one of the greatest and most influential rock guitarists of all time. Van Halen formed out of Pasadena, California in 1972 featuring Eddie along with singer David Lee Roth, drummer Alex Van Halen and bassist Michael Anthony.

Van Halen became one of the most successful rock acts of all time, being one of only five rock bands to have two studio albums sell over 10 million copies in the U.S. and they are the 19th best selling band/artist in U.S. history according to the RIAA. Van Halen were inducted in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Plenty of Van Halen will be featured this weekend, we promise you that. There ain't nothin like old-school VH!

