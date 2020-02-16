Broadway Performance Evacuated After Someone Allegedly Used Pepper Spray

This isn't the sort of intermission you would expect when seeing a play. A musical performance at the Broadhurst Theater was interrupted Saturday afternoon when officials say someone in the orchestra section may have used pepper spray. Were they not happy with the show? It is unclear if the incident was intentional or not.

NBC says the performance of the Alanis Morissette inspired Jagged Little Pill was stopped around 4:15 P.M. after reports of the substance being sprayed. NBC reports that two people in the audience were attended by medical personnel, though there were not any serious injuries.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation. The show did not resume later that afternoon, and those who bought tickets would be refunded, according to NBC.

No, we're not going to make any "isn't it ironic...?" jokes.

Again, it is still uncertain if this was an intentional act or not, Of course, Broadway has seen its share of mischief before, which was more than likely no accident at all. We are only left wondering.

