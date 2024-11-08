This is the time of year when the cooler nights in New York provide skywatchers with plenty of opportunities to witness something potentially spectacular above. Recently, several residents reported something streaking across the sky, with one report even describing it as appearing like an "engine fire on a plane".

But, this was no man made craft that some saw that particular night.

Supermoons, Aurora, Meteors!

There's been a lot going on in the skies above us over the past few months.

AccuWeather had already reported that the next Supermoon will rise Friday, November 15, and will be the last one until early October 2025.

There is also the annual Leonids meteor shower, which is active now though December 2. The Leonids are set to peak on the nights of November 16 and 17, and are also occasionally known to produce something called meteor storms, with the most recent one occurring in 2002.

Bright Orange Object With Glowing Trail Seen Over New York State

A number of reports to the American Meteor Society say that a fireball was seen above New York state, as well as other neighboring areas, the evening of November 5.

One report from Rhinebeck, Dutchess County says the object was very bright and orange, with a "glowing train". BBC's Sky and Night Magazine defines a meteor trail (or train) as the rapid streak of light caused when a small, typically sand-grain-sized particle vaporizes in Earth’s atmosphere.

It is not certain if this fireball is associated with the Leonids, or any other annual meteor shower. The video below was taken November 5 in Northford, Connecticut.