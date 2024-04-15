Police in parts of the Hudson Valley are searching for the source of what residents described as a "loud boom or explosion" heard over the weekend.

Several comments on the police department Facebook group speculated it could anything from a sonic boom from a passing jet to a transformer exploding. Some say it could have been thunder from the storms that occured over the weekend, though the storms did not arrive until a day later.

Loud Boom or Explosion Heard in Putnam County

The Carmel Police Department posted on their Facebook group that they received a number of calls Saturday night about a loud boom or explosion. Police said that while they had no specific information at the time, there were no reports of any damage.

The advisory was posted around April 14 around 8:50 PM, though the boom was reported the night before.

Town of Kent Police also posted on Facebook that they received numerous calls from the Lake Carmel area to Western Kent regarding a "loud boom, possible explosion."

The departments, along with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, say they canvassed the area where the calls originated but found no evidence of an explosion. And while not completely ruled out yet, it does not appear to be gunshots or fireworks that residents heard.

Possible Cause?

Some speculated that it could be another aftershock from the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck northern New Jersey April 5, though the loud booming sound doesn't necessarily resemble the low rumble an earthquake produces.

A very plausible explanation though would be the reported meteor that was witnessed in the same part of New York around the same time Saturday night.

NASA says that a fireball became visible 50 miles above Mamaroneck in Westchester County, "moving a bit east of north at 38,000 miles per hour". Meteors can create sound waves such as a sonic boom in the same way a fast-moving airplane does, according to BBC Science.



The time of the meteor sighting Saturday night coincides with when police say they started receiving phone calls and messages.

