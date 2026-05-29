Hollywood Celebrity Slams Hudson Valley Town in Open Letter

A Hollywood celebrity who has made their home in the Hudson Valley is criticizing the area. Ironically, some are blaming them for the very problem they're complaining about.

It wasn't that long ago that the Hudson Valley was filled with quaint villages, charming Main Streets, strong community traditions and a small-town feel. Now, one of our most famous residents says the vibe has changed so much that she barely recognizes it.

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Celeb Slams Rhinebeck, NY in Open Letter

Actress Hilarie Burton, best known for her role on One Tree Hill, recently shared an emotional open letter to Rhinebeck residents on social media, criticizing what she says has become of the village over the last several years.

Burton laments rising home prices, declining school enrollment and what she described as a growing disconnect between full-time residents and people who only spend weekends in town.

Some have criticized the letter, considering that celebrities like Burton are the very reason why villages like Rhinebeck have changed so much.

"The last five years have been so sad in the village," Burton wrote. "City people buying up the village homes without putting their kids in the schools so that classroom numbers have dropped dramatically. The price of homes getting so high that our teachers can't afford to live in the community anymore. Empty houses on Halloween."

She also pointed to the loss of community traditions, including Sinterklaas, and said Rhinebeck has become "a town full of strangers on the weekend."

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Is Burton Actually Part of the Problem?

What has drawn some attention, however, is the fact that Burton and her husband, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, have become some of Rhinebeck's most recognizable ambassadors.

Since moving to Dutchess County, the couple has frequently promoted the area through interviews, social media posts, and public appearances. Burton herself even wrote a book about her move to Rhinebeck titled The Rural Diaries. Along with fellow Rhinebeck resident Paul Rudd, the celebrity couple also helped purchase Samuel's Sweet Shop, making it an instant tourist destination.

Burton's constant promotion of her adopted home has unwittingly put a huge spotlight on Rhinebeck, slowly killing the very things she loved about the town.

Some residents responded online, pointing out the irony of criticizing changes that many believe were accelerated, at least in part, by the national attention brought by celebrity residents and the publicity surrounding the village.

Ironically, Burton says, "It's not the place my family moved to," she wrote. "It's not the place that I've written two very loving books about."

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Rhinebeck Has Drastically Changed

Burton is not wrong when she says the village has changed.

When I moved to the Hudson Valley 35 years ago, my first apartment was just outside of Rhinebeck. My wife and I would spend all of our spare time in the village, enjoying burgers at Schemmy's restaurant, pizzas at La Parmigiana and shopping at A.L. Stickle.

Back then, the village also had superstar residents, but they didn't blab about it to all of their fans. I was once speaking with Natalie Merchant at an event in New York City and mentioned that we were neighbors (I once spied her and Michael Stipe of REM having lunch at Le Petit Bistro). The singer quickly shushed me and made sure no one else was listening, as she was very protective of keeping Rhinebeck the quiet village it was.

Now that most celebrities have become lifestyle influencers, sharing all of the details about their fascinating lives with their fans. It's hard to act surprised when people begin flocking to the very places they keep saying are so amazing.

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Burton Shouldn't Get All of the Blame

While Burton may have contributed to the problem she's complaining about, she's not the only one at fault. I've had a similar dilemma when writing about some of my favorite Hudson Valley spots on this website. I've debated whether to let everyone know about that cool watering hole, hiking trail or cafe, fearing that it may go viral. It's difficult to know whether gatekeeping these things is the right thing to do or not.

Because the world is so connected now, regardless of people like Burton or me sharing our love of our hometowns, more and more people are bound to discover communities like Rhinebeck and seek them out for themselves.

We're now all left to wrestle with the same question: how do you preserve the character that makes a town special while dealing with the popularity that comes from everyone wanting to be there?

Five Celebrities That Lived in Rhinebeck Once These five famous folks once called Rhinebeck home. Gallery Credit: CJ