Truck Strikes Overpass in New York’s Lower Hudson Valley

Offcials say an oversized tractor-trailer stuck an overpass Wednesday morning.

The New York State Department of Transportation said on their Facebook page that the strike took place along State Route 9A in Westchester County.

The NYSDOT said that their crews and bridge inspectors responded and confirmed the bridge is safe for travel. Law enforcement is investigating the cause.

The New York State DOY sent on to remind everyone that "oversized vehicle drivers must know their height before they roll". "One wrong move could shut down a roadway, damage infrastructure, and put people at risk. Plan ahead, check your route, and protect the roads we all rely on. Safe travels today and every day, New York" says that NYS DOT.

What Bridge/Overpass in New York State Has Been Hit the Most Times?

While this particular bridge, as well as others ones - like Glenville, have had their share of hits, none of them are the reigning champs when it comes to vehicle vs bridge crashes in New York. That distinction belongs to another one in the lower Hudson Valley.

According to the Greenwich Times, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY, and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge had been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years. Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway.

However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.