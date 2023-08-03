Feel like you just read this same story? A low clearance bridge in New York state that was just struck by a truck back in June, as well as July, has been struck yet again. One town supervisor may be giving up all hope over the matter, as he said the problem may not ever be fixed.

Tractor-Trailer Hits Bridge Again New York State

WNYT says that the Glenridge Road bridge in Glenville was hit one night earlier this week by a truck. Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle went as far as to tell Channel 13, "I just don’t know how that driver believed that truck was going to fit under the bridge".

WNYT said a 13'6" tractor-trailer plowed into the 10' 11'' around 11 PM Tuesday night. The driver of the truck was not hurt, though he was issued a ticket, according to police. Town Supervisor Koetzle said that the New York State Department of Transportation's next move, in an ongoing project, is to implement an "over height detection system" to hopefully avoid further crashes.

One state Senator says the Glenridge Road bridge has been struck over 100 times, though the Glenville Town Supervisor says that recent implements have reduced the number of crashes over the past year.

More Vehicles Hit this Bridge Over Any Other One in New York State

According to the Greenwich Time, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York. The Times said in 2019 that the bridge has been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway. However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.