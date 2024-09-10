Bridge in New York State Hit Three Times In Less Than a Day

Is anyone reading the signs posted everywhere? A bridge in New York state, which has been hit numerous times over the years by vehicles that are too tall, sustained three more hits this week, according to The Post Standard.

According to police, the bridge took three hits from three trucks in less than 24 hours. Signs posted near the bridge say that the clearance is 12 feet 2 inches, though hasn't stopped the overpass from being hit repeatedly though the years.

The latest strikes come only a short time after another bridge was struck in the state. WBNG had reported that a truck got stuck underneath the Brandywine Avenue Rail Bridge in Broome County in late August. The crash nearly tore the entire trailer in half, as tow trucks wee forced to remove the stuck truck, according WBNG.

A police spokesperson told The Post Standard that a garbage truck and a tractor trailer hit the Park Street Bridge within two hours Monday morning. The two crashes come after another tractor-trailer hit the same bridge in Syracuse around 2:20 PM Monday, says offcials.

That is three hits in less than twenty four hours.

The three drivers received tickets, according to police. The crashes resulted in heavy damage to the trailers of the two larger trucks, reports The Post Standard, though the dump truck was able to keep driving and pull over.

What Bridge/Overpass in New York State Has Been Hit the Most Times?

While this particular bridge, as well as others ones - like Glenville, have had their share of hits, none of them are the reigning champs when it comes to vehicle vs bridge crashes in New York. That distinction belongs to another one in the lower Hudson Valley.

According to the Greenwich Times, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY, and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge had been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway. However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.