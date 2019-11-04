Birthday Cards Requested for 103-Year-Old Hudson Valley Vet

We're hoping to give a member of the greatest generation one of the greatest birthdays of his life.

Army veteran Stuart Vidal served in World War II. The Army vet, still an active member of the VFW, was still driving his own car up until a few years ago. As one of the founding members of the Poughkeepsie VFW Post 170, this spry centenarian is one of the organization's most active members.

In order to commemorate Vidal's birthday, VFW commander, Tom Zurhellen, has requested Hudson Valley residents to take a few moments to send the World War II vet a birthday card. The gesture may not seem like much, but Zurhellen says that an outpouring of thanks and well wishes on his birthday is something that will mean the world to Vidal.

If you or your organization would like to participate, please get your cards in the mail to the address below by Friday, November 8.

Sgt. Stuart Vidal

c/o VFW Post 170

1 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie NY 12601

