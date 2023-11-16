Jeff Moseman Awarded $10,000 and Named 2023 Vet Who Rocks

A retired veteran who continues to tirelessly work to help his fellow Hudson Valley veterans has been awarded $10,000.

Jeff Moseman is a U.S. Navy veteran who was deployed to the Middle East three times. He was a member of the Peacekeeping Forces in Beirut, Lebanon and during his second deployment in 1986, he was involved in Operation El Dorado Canyon, which was the bombing of Libya during the Gulf of Sides crisis. After being Honorably Discharged he decided to continue his military service, joining the Air National Guard at Stewart Air Force Base. During his time there he worked Presidential details to the Hudson Valley, was a rescue worker at Ground Zero, and Gulf War Era Veteran.

WPDH WPDH loading...

Technically, Moseman retired in 2005, but you wouldn't know it by talking to him. Our 2023 Vet Who Rocks is deeply involved in several veterans' causes. The Hudson Valley veteran volunteers his time to Play for Your Freedom, an organization that uses physical fitness and peer support to help veterans transition from military to civilian life. If that's not enough, he also volunteers for Shred Vets, a veteran-only snow sports peer group that provides no-cost skiing and snowboarding at local ski areas in the Hudson Valley.

We spoke with Moseman after he was announced as this year's Vet Who Rocks and he said he was humbled and honored by the recognition. When asked what he planned to do with his $10,000 award, it was no surprise to hear that he would be paying much of it forward to help out the organizations he's so deeply involved with.

Jeff Moseman Jeff Moseman loading...

It's no surprise why Jeff Moseman has been named this year's Vet Who Rocks. He embodies the Navy's motto of "Honor, Courage, Commitment" and is a shining example of what it means to serve.

The WPDH Vet Who Rocks is made possible by our friends at O'Connor and Partners, Tompkins Community Bank, Xterior Solutions and MHA of Dutchess County.