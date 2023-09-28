Tompkins Community Bank Honors September’s Vet Who Rocks

Tompkins Community Bank is congratulating a Hudson Valley veteran who has been named a WPDH Vet Who Rocks.

This month, Michael van Zutphen will receive $500 and become eligible for a $10,000 reward to be handed out to one Hudson Valley Veteran on Veteran's Day. He was nominated to be a Vet Who Rocks by his friend, Nick, who shared Mike's story with us.

Mike entered the military as a Marine infantryman right after graduating Arlington High School in 2006. He served two tours in Iraq before receiving an honorable discharge from the Marine Corp. Upon returning to his home in Pleasant Valley, Mike continued to serve the country through his commitment to community service and helping others.

According to his friend, Nick, Mike has made a significant positive impact in the Hudson Valley through his position as a youth counselor at the Poughkeepsie Children's Home. By helping troubled kids find their way, Mike continues to make the Hudson Valley a better place for everyone.

If you know a veteran with a story we should spotlight as a Vet Who Rocks, you can nominate them below.