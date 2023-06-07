Hudson Valley Family Man is This Month’s Vet Who Rocks

A Hudson Valley vet has an unbreakable family bond that's grown even stronger after being forced to miss the birth of his child.

This month's story is part of the Veteran Report highlighting Hudson Valley veterans who continue to give back to the community.

This month's Vet Who Rocks is Daniel McDonough. We received a nomination letter from McDonough's wife, Carrie, who shared Daniel's dedication to both his family and his country.

My husband, Daniel McDonough, proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 2008-2012. In that time, he was deployed to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom in artillery. He regulated many hours of surveillance as well. In 2011, he was deployed to Okinawa on a non-combat operation where he was mandated to survey and protect the base. During that deployment, we had our first son. He was on the phone while I was giving birth and then was able to Skype after the delivery. It was incredibly difficult for our family that he was so far away during such a monumental event, but he knew he had to serve his duty.

He returned home and served the rest of his time in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Camp Lejeune. After, we returned to NY where he now works for West Point. He is the true definition of a hard worker and serving his country is one of his proudest accomplishments that he will forever cherish…besides marrying me and having his two boys.

