Michael Brady is October’s Vet Who Rocks

October's Vet Who Rocks is a 20-year Air Force vet who still gives back to his community.

Every month 101.5 WPDH shares the story of a Hudson Valley Vet Who Rocks. These veterans continue to give back to the community long after their military service is over. We share these stories on the first Wednesday of every month during the Veteran Report on the Boris and Robyn Show, highlighting the veterans who inspire all of us to strive for the very best.

This month's Vet Who Rocks is Michael Brady. We received a nomination from his daughter-in-law Michele who wanted to recognize all he's done for her and the community.

Michael Brady is a Vet Who Rocks! I met Mike over 10 years ago. Mike was working at Our Lady of Lourdes High School when he met my mom and started something that I'm grateful for every single day of my life. Since then, we’ve had many conversations about a lot of things, but one that always sticks out in my mind is his dedication to his country. Mike was stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Red Horse Group when his son was born and didn't see him for months until he arrived home. Mike also served in New Mexico at White Sands AFB as well. Mike did his full twenty years with the Air Force and came back to Poughkeepsie.

That’s when he got his job at Lourdes as head of Maintenance. He worked hard there for many years. long days, overtime for heavy snowstorms and making sure the building was in tip-top shape for students and staff. I loved that he was passionate about what he’s done in the past, but I especially love that he makes my mom happy. Mike is now Vice Commander of VFW Post 170 in Poughkeepsie and dedicates his time volunteering for every event, from pancake breakfasts to serving meals to the homeless to just mowing the lawn because that's what is needed at the time. He now holds the proud title of grandfather to 5 grandchildren who couldn't be more proud. Please make Michael a vet who rocks to show him how much we all love him and think so proudly of all his accomplishments in his life.

Mike will receive $500 for being this month's WPDH Vet Who Rocks. He will also be in the running for $10,000 which will be handed out to one monthly honoree on Veteran's Day this November.

The WPDH Vet Who Rocks is made possible by our friends at O'Connor and Partners, Tompkins Community Bank, Xterior Solutions and MHA of Dutchess County.