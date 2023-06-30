Tompkins Community Bank Honors June’s Vet Who Rocks

Tompkins Community Bank is congratulating a Hudson Valley veteran who has been named a WPDH Vet Who Rocks.

This month, Daniel McDonough will receive $500 and become eligible for a $10,000 reward to be handed out to one Hudson Valley Veteran on Veteran's Day. He was nominated to be a Vet Who Rocks by his wife, Carrie who shared Daniel's story with us.

McDonough was deployed to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The US Marine served in the artillery, spending much of his time working on surveillance. After Afghanistan, the Hudson Valley veteran was deployed to Okinawa where he found himself halfway around the world from his wife as she was giving birth to their first child. Carrie says "It was incredibly difficult for our family that he was so far away during such a monumental event, but he knew he had to serve his duty."

Today, McDonough continues to serve his country as an employee at West Point. His wife says he's "the true definition of a hard worker " and is a fantastic husband and father to two boys.

