Jeff Moseman is the WPDH Vet Who Rocks for August

A veteran who served in the Middle East worked as a rescue worker at Ground Zero and was assigned to Presidential details is this month's Vet Who Rocks.

This month's Vet Who Rocks is Jeff Moseman. We received a letter from Jeff's wife, Christina, who told us about his service in the military and how he continues to help his fellow veterans.

I would like to nominate my husband, Jeff Moseman. Jeff served in the US Navy from 1983-1987, deploying 3 times to the Middle East. He was member of the Peacekeeping Forces in Beiruit, Lebanon and during his 2nd deployment was involved in Operation El Dorado Canyon, which was the bombing of Libya in 1986 during the Gulf of Sides crisis. After being Honorably Discharged he continued his military service when he joined the Air National Guard at Stewart Air Force Base. During his time there he worked Presidential details to the Hudson Valley, was a rescue worker at Ground Zero, and Gulf War Era Veteran. He retired as a Technical Sergeant in 2005.

The brotherhood extended well after his retirement. Seeing the young men and women returning from the recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the struggles they faced, he got involved with Play for Your Freedom, an organization that uses physical fitness and peer support to help veterans transition from military to civilian life. He also volunteers for Shred Vets, a veteran only snow sports peer group that provides no cost skiing/snowboarding 2-3 month at local ski areas in the Hudson Valley.

Moseman is currently the commander of the Millbrook VFW Post 9008, where he has been working to find a new permanent home for the post.

Jeff will receive $500 for being this month's WPDH Vet Who Rocks.

The WPDH Vet Who Rocks is made possible by our friends at O'Connor and Partners, Tompkins Community Bank, Xterior Solutions and MHA of Dutchess County.