Beware of Coronavirus ‘Cures’ Being Sold in the Hudson Valley

Stuart Miles

Companies are targeting panicked Hudson Valley residents by selling fake treatments for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday the New York Attorney General ordered two companies to stop selling their coronavirus cures to people throughout the state. The Silver Edge Company has been marketing their Micro-Particle Colloidal Silver Generator to people worried about the spread of the disease. Dr. Sherill Sellman has also been selling a similar product containing colloidal silver on her website.

Advertising for Silver Edge claims that it “beats coronavirus” and there is “clinical documentation” to prove it. In reality, there are no approved treatments or cures for coronavirus, but that hasn't stopped people from believing these outrageous claims. Apparently, many people have been duped by the company. Silver Edge's website is currently sold out of its product which sells for $249.95.

The New York Attorney General says that besides fraud, both companies are also promoting the use of colloidal silver, which can be dangerous to your health. The FDA warns that colloidal silver "is not safe or effective for treating any disease or condition."

In addition to scams like this, the Attorney General is also cracking down on businesses that are selling hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and other in-demand items for higher than usual prices. Cease and desist notifications have been handed out to businesses throughout the state in order to stop the price gouging.

