Subs, Hoagies, Clubs: Best Places To Get ’em in the Hudson Valley

National Hoagie Day is Thursday (May 5).

According to National Day Calendar, National Hoagie Day celebrates a hero of a sandwich, the sub or grinder. The cold or hot sandwich is served on a long Italian roll or French bread lengthwise, filled with meats, cheeses, vegetables, and condiments. One may observe National Hoagie Day by visiting your favorite sub shop and using #NationalHoagieDay to post on social media.

When you think of popular sub shops, many think of the chains like Subway and Jersey Mike's, which have numerous locations throughout the Hudson Valley area. Jersey Mike's opened a new Poughkeepsie location back in March.

Another sub shop that happens to not be a chain, Paulie Boy Hero Shop, opened at the beginning of this year in Kingston, becoming Ulster County's newest sub shop.

We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best subs, and have compiled a top 5 list.

Top 5 Sub Shops in the Hudson Valley

5. Joe Beez

Joe Beez Facebook

The popular Kingston sandwich shop first opened its doors in 2001 and specializes in tasty sandwich combinations paired with fun names. Try the L.T. sub with a grilled fresh chopped burger patty, grilled chicken, bacon, hot sauce, bbq sauce, pepper jack, and cheddar cheese with thousand island dressing.

456 Broadway

Kingston, NY 12401

4. Vinny's Deli & Pasta

Vinny's Deli Pawling, Google Instant

A popular sub shop that has been featured twice on the Food Network, Vinny's Deli in Pawling is home to many specialty items. You gotta try their famous mozzarella and steak margarita sub sandwich.

14 East Main St

Pawling, NY 12564

3. Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Facebook

A popular chain restaurant known for its great subs, Jersey Mike's has six Hudson Valley locations. I've been going to Jersey Mike's in Fishkill for a couple of years now and love the Roast Beef and Provolone, #6 on their menu. Find out where the nearest Jersey Mike's is to you:

584 U.S. 9 in Fishkill, NY 12524

2627 South Rd Suite #20 in Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

1223 NY 300 Suite 203 in Newburgh, NY 12550

498 Red Apple Ct Unit FC-8 in Central Valley, NY 10917

Lower Hudson Valley Jersey Mike's

191 W Rte 59 in Nanuet, NY 10954

218 NY-59 in Suffern, NY 10901

2.The Salt Point Market & Cafe

Salt Point Market & Cafe Facebook

The newest business on this list, Salt Point Market & Cafe in Salt Point has been getting rave reviews for its sub sandwiches. Their sandwiches are said to be so good, and HUGE. And from the looks of the cover photo for this article, it appears they definitely don't skimp out on the meats!

2517 US-44

Salt Point, NY 12578

1. Rossi's & Son's Rosticceria

Rosticerria Rossi & Sons Facebook

Not much of a surprise here, Rossi's in Poughkeepsie has been the overall favorite for Hudson Valley residents for many years and was voted Best Sandwich Shop in New York State by Buzzfeed in 2019. Established in 1979, Rossi's offers "Sunday Dinner All Week Long", serving lunch and dinner, offering catering, Italian Imports, pasta, homemade meals and sauces, authentic meats and cheeses, and much more. Subs from Rossi's are so good, they have two locations!

45 S Clover St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

27 Eastdale Ave N, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for the best sub, the most popular answer overwhelmingly was Rossi's in Poughkeepsie. Rossi's Deli is not only known as one of the best sandwich shops in the Hudson Valley but in the entire state of New York!

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out and enjoy National Hoagie Day on Thursday, wherever you end up.