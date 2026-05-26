New Restaurant Set to Open at Evicted Village of Wappingers Bar

One of the most talked-about bar closures in the Hudson Valley won't be sitting empty for very long.

Just weeks after the Day & Nite Lounge in the Village of Wappingers Falls shut down following a messy legal dispute and eviction battle, plans are now in the works for a completely different kind of business to move into the East Main Street location.

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Bar Owner Evicted, Lawsuit Launched

Earlier this spring, the owner of Day & Nite announced the trendy cocktail bar would be closing after receiving an eviction notice connected to an ongoing lawsuit involving the building and unfinished construction work. The dispute claimed thousands of dollars in loans, delayed renovations and financial losses tied to the project. Despite attempts to stop the eviction, the business closed its doors in April.

Now, it appears that a new restaurant is set to take over the former lounge space.

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New Restaurant Coming to Village of Wappingers

The new business expected to move into the building is Nelly's Restaurant, a popular Dominican restaurant already well known on Main Street in Poughkeepsie. Another related location, New Nelly's Restaurant in the Arlington area, has also built a loyal following with Hudson Valley customers.

Dominican cuisine blends Spanish, African and Caribbean influences and is known for dishes like roasted pork, rice and beans, stewed chicken, fried plantains, empanadas and mofongo. Reviews for the restaurants frequently praise the large portions, authentic flavor and comfort-food style meals.

The expansion would give the Hudson Valley a third Nelly's location and bring a new style of restaurant into the Village of Wappingers Falls dining scene.

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At this point, it's still unclear exactly when the new location will officially open, but a banner has been placed on the former bar and it appears that crews are hard at work preparing the spot for its transformation into a restaurant space.