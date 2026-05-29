Hilarious Note Discovered in Hudson Valley Library Book

A side-splitting discovery inside a library book has Hudson Valley readers laughing this week.

The Kingston Library recently shared a photo on social media showing what may be one of the most unintentionally hilarious notes ever left inside a book circulating through the Mid-Hudson Library System.

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Anyone who's borrowed books from local libraries knows they occasionally come with small notes tucked inside for staff. Since books travel between more than 70 libraries throughout the Mid-Hudson Library System, employees often leave messages to alert other branches about damaged pages, broken covers, missing inserts and other issues.

But this note was a little different.

According to the Kingston Library, a patron noticed that someone had gone through a book and attempted to correct grammar mistakes by writing directly on the pages in pen. Library staff understandably wanted to make other branches aware of the problem.

This is the note they left:

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It reads, "Our patron wrote down two pages where a previous borrower attempted to correct grammer in pen on pg. 4018,481."

If you caught the problem immediately, you're not alone.

The note warning about grammar corrections contains its own grammar and spelling mistake. The word "grammar" is misspelled as "grammer," creating a perfect example of the very thing the note was intended to report.

The Kingston Library couldn't help but have some fun with it, posting the image online with the caption, "This is the best note we've seen in a while!"

The library also used the post as a gentle reminder that while readers may occasionally spot a typo or factual error in a book, it's best not to grab a pen and start making corrections yourself.