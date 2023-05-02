YouTube Food Critic Has Best Sandwich He’s Ever Had in Poughkeepsie

"The best sandwich I've ever had in my life!" says YouTube food critic Big Lou.

When it comes to sandwiches in the Hudson Valley, there are many favorites among area residents. But there is always one that stands out above all the others.

When we asked sandwich lovers back in March about their favorite place to get a sandwich in the Hudson Valley, we compiled a Top 10 Favorite Hudson Valley Delis list, and Rossi's Deli came out on top as predicted. When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for the best sub, the most popular answer overwhelmingly was Rossi's in Poughkeepsie. In fact, it seems that every year when the Boris & Robyn Morning Show on WPDH does the annual Battle of the Best, Rossi's always comes out on top for Best Deli Sandwich.

Not surprisingly, food critics are always wanting to get in on the action and try Rossi's Deli for an amazing sandwich experience. One TikTok went viral visiting Rossi's back in March, after traveling two hours to get hands on a Rossi's sandwich.

Big Lou Loves Food

Big Lou Loves Food is a channel on YouTube that features Big Lou and Cousin Vito, two food “enthusiasts” from the pizza capital of the world New Haven, CT. Every Tuesday night they release a new food review on their YouTube Channel. From local gems to new fast food concoctions, they give honest, sometimes comical, opinions on the taste and value of a wide array of food items.

The boys recently visited Rossi's Deli in Poughkeepsie and had the best sandwich ever. See the video below of Big Lou and Cousin Vito eating the Import Mix sandwich, which is a classic panini Capicola, soppressata, mortadella, cotto, pecorino, mozzarella, olive, roasted pepper, and arugula served on house-made focaccia, semolina, ciabatta or gluten-free round.

Big Lou and Cousin Vito gave the sandwich a 5 out of 5 rating, and from the looks of the sandwich, it could feed a family of four!