Who's got the best French fries in the Hudson Valley?

There are so many options out there in the Hudson Valley area to get good French fries. Each year on July 13, National French Fry Day is celebrated. According to National Day Calendar, the day recognizes a staple food on menus across the country.

We asked the Hudson Valley who has the best French fries and got a huge response! This past April, we covered Best Cheese Fries in the Hudson Valley and Joe's Dairy Bar in Hopewell Junction took the top spot overwhelmingly. We've compiled a list of the Top 5 best French fries in the Hudson Valley.

Get our free mobile app

Top 5 Best French Fries in the Hudson Valley

5. Buns Burgers

Buns Burgers Facebook Buns Burgers Facebook loading...

Buns Burgers, with locations in Kingston, Rhinebeck, and Saugerties, was voted "Best Hidden Gem Burger Joint" by Hudson Valley Magazine in 2017. Buns Burgers is pushing the farm-to-table movement into quick-service dining. Their hand-cut fries make our list at number 5.

4. Sugar & Spice Cafe

Sugar & Spice Cafe Facebook Sugar & Spice Cafe Facebook loading...

Sugar & Spice Cafe in Poughkeepsie has been serving the local community for 15 years and has catered thousands of events. They offer a wide variety of food choices like burgers, soups, sandwiches, paninis, and sweets. Sugar & Spice Cafe takes the number 4 spot on our list with their Crispy Fries.

3. Tavern 23

Tavern 23 Tavern 23 loading...

Tavern 23 in Poughkeepsie strives to create delicious and remarkable food that meets the highest standards of quality and freshness while combining modern-creative and traditional styles of cooking. Tavern 23's French fries make our list at number 3.

2. Five Guys

Five Guys Facebook Five Guys Facebook loading...

Five Guys fast food chain has been making hand-crafted burgers and fries since 1986, and in 2022 has nearly a dozen locations in the Hudson Valley alone. Five Guys takes the number 2 spot on our list with their freshly made boardwalk-style fries. Original or Cajun style, these fries are tough to beat.

1. McDonald's

McDonald's Facebook McDonald's Facebook loading...

McDonald's, the number 1 fast food restaurant in the country, overwhelmingly took the number 1 spot for Best Hudson Valley French Fries. Five Guys, another chain, wasn't too far behind as a close second. The Hudson Valley loves their fast food French fries evidently, especially classic McDonald's fries.