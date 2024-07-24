Poughkeepsie Welcomes Brand New Safe Space for LGBTQ+ Community

Main Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie just got a little more colorful!

On Tuesday, July 24, City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers welcomed the newest tenant at 766 Main Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

New Pride Center in Poughkeepsie

Mayor Yvonne Flowers and the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce joined Dutchess County Pride at the grand opening of the newest Pride Center in Dutchess County.

According to a post from the official City of Poughkeepsie Facebook Page,

The center's goals are to support, educate and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community through outreach, support groups and social events.

The new center, located at 766 Main Street is in the Town of Poughkeepsie but was placed near the border of the city and town to serve both communities.

According to Executive Director and Co-Founder of Dutchess County Pride, Karen Marder, LCSW, visibility and accessibility are at the forefront of the newest center.

She shared,

Dutchess County Pride Center started in 2018 with the goal of providing a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community...Being right on Main Street makes it easier to reach our location due to the walkability of the area and the number of bus lines that go right by us.

What Does Dutchess County Pride Do?

Dutchess County Pride was created to address the lack of community and social resources for the LGBTQ+ community in the Dutchess County area.

Today, Dutchess County Pride offers a wide array of resources including youth programs, adult programs and even personal development programs. These programs exist to create a community or support and encouragement to the local LGBTQ+ community.

These programs include events ranging from online game nights, teen meet-ups, and trans youth groups to queer craft nights, reading clubs and parent support groups.

Donations for the Dutchess County Pride Center can be made through their website.

