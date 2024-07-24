LOOK: Massive Traffic Weekends Scheduled for the Hudson Valley
While we haven't even gotten through the month of July yet, tons of places around the Hudson Valley are already fast-forwarding to fall.
At the start of July, chains like Michaels already started putting out their Halloween merch. Even stores like the local Tractor Supply have begun embracing their spooky merchandise (they're selling farm animal skeletons and they're even better than you're imagining).
But, before we get into the mad traffic of the leaf peepers, there are a few other weekends on the calendar that you can expect to see an influx of cars on the road around the Hudson Valley.
Expect Traffic, Long Shopping Lines During These Weekends in the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley has a number of top-tier colleges and their move-in weekends bring in students and parents from all over the state. These weekends are notorious for leading to some pretty severe traffic backups.
Outside of general traffic on the roads, it's important to note these weekends because they tend to bring packed restaurants and massive crowds at popular stores.
Some colleges in the area even bus new students to places like the Poughkeepsie Galleria so they can purchase food and dorm items, so be prepared for long shopping lines...or better yet, shop ahead.
College Move-In Dates for Hudson Valley Colleges
Typically colleges will have their first move-in date for first-year students and then another move-in weekend for the rest for the rest of the returning students.
Here's a rundown of when these move-in dates are for the Hudson Valley's biggest colleges.
SUNY New Paltz Move-In Dates
- First-Year Students: Thursday, August 22nd
- Returning Students: Sunday, August 25th
Mount Saint Mary College, Newburgh Move-In Dates
- New/Returning Students: Sunday, August 25th
Marist College, Poughkeepsie Move-In Dates
- Move-in Week: Monday, August 18th - Saturday, August 24th
Vassar College, Poughkeepsie Move-in Dates
- First-Year Students: Monday, August 26th
- Returning Students: Saturday, August 31st
Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park Move-in Dates
- First-Year Students: Friday, August 16th
- Returning Students: Sunday, August 18th - Tuesday, August 20th
