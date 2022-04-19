Best Places To Get Cheese Fries In Hudson Valley, NY

National Cheddar Fries Day is this Wednesday.

According to National Day Calendar, April 20 celebrates National Cheddar Fries Day. What better way to enjoy your fries than by adding cheddar cheese! Several other ingredients can also be added of course, that go well with fries and cheddar cheese, like chili or jalapenos. Maybe add onions, bacon, or a drizzle of ranch dressing. One can observe National Cheddar Cheese Fries Day by ordering some to go at their favorite restaurant and using #NationalCheddarFriesDay or #CheddarFriesNation to post on social media.

We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best cheese fries, and have compiled a list of top 6 cheese fries spots.

Top 6 Places to Get the Best Cheese Fries in the Hudson Valley

6. Baja 328 Tequila Bar Southwest Grill

Baja 328 Tequila Bar Southwest Grill

Baja 328 Tequila Bar Southwest Grill located in Beacon is the Hudson Valley's premier hot spot, offers delicious southwest cuisine, and offers over 130 top-shelf tequilas. We're also told they have killer loaded cheese fries!

328 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508

5. B-Side Grill

B-Side Grill

B-Side Grill located in New Paltz is a Traditional American restaurant that serves breakfast, burgers and ice cream. When it comes to Disco fries, B-Side Grill is said to do it well!

62 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561

4. Laura's Family Restaurant

Laura's Family Restaurant

Laura's Family Restaurant located in Hudson Plaza off rt 9 in Poughkeepsie offers a casual dining experience with comfort food at comfortable prices, made with quality ingredients. Have their cheese fries with the gravy. The gravy at Laura's is said to be EVERYTHING!

2585 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

3. Sal's Place

Sal's Place

Sal's Place located in Highland has been a mainstay for over 40 years, opening in 1979. They offer weekly lunch and dinner specials, have 10 TVs showing all major sports, and are said to have really good cheese fries. We're told they are really good with ranch dressing added!

99 Vineyard Ave, Highland, NY 12528

2. Eveready Diner

Eveready Diner

Eveready Diner is a retro diner with classic American fare and cocktails plus 24 hour service on weekends with locations in Hyde Park and Brewster. The diner has been featured on Food Network and we're told their Disco fries are tough to beat!

4184 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538

90 Independent Way, Brewster, NY 10509

1. Joe's Dairy Bar

Joe's Dairy Bar

Joe's Dairy Bar located in Hopewell Junction is an ice cream shop, but also much more. Open year-round, they serve up fresh burgers, Sabrett hot dogs, Philly Cheesesteaks, fries, onion rings, milkshakes, and ice cream cakes. Hudson Valley folks say that Joe's Dairy Bar makes the best chili cheese fries. We recommend getting out and trying them!

550 NY-82, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for the best cheese fries, the most popular answer was Joe's Dairy Bar.

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out and enjoy Cheddar Fries Day on Wednesday, wherever you end up.

