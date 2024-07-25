Orange County, NY Getting Set For Roper Romp Event

Following a successful event in New Paltz recently, the Roper Romp phenomenon is now coming to an Orange County town.

The costumed pub crawl is based on the character of Mrs. Roper from "Three's Company" is a hit all over the country, and lately the H/udson Valley has been getting in on the fun.

Also See: Rock Out at Orange County Fair With Exciting 2024 Line Up Announced

Hit 70's tv sitcom Three's Company revolved around three single roommates: Jack Tripper, Janet Wood, and Chrissy Snow, who all platonically live together in a Santa Monica, California apartment complex owned by Stanley and Helen Roper. The show chronicles the escapades and hijinks of the trio's constant misunderstandings, social lives, and financial struggles. A top 10 hit from 1977 to 1983, the series has remained popular in syndication and through DVD releases.

Photo credit: Z MAryAnn Tozzi Photo credit: Z MAryAnn Tozzi loading...

The Roper Romp is a costumed bar crawl based on Mrs. Helen Roper (played by actress Audra Lindley), the wisecracking, caftan-wearing, love-deprived wife of landlord Stanley Roper (Norman Fell). The romp began in 2013 as a Million Mrs. Roper March of men and women wearing caftans and curly red wigs during a New Orleans parade. Today, there are countless Mrs. Roper Romp/Bar Crawl groups all over the world, with one held just last month in New Paltz (Ulster County).

attachment-Roper Romp New Paltz Facebook Posting loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...

Mrs. Roper Regal Beagle Romp on the Brew Bus

A Roper Romp bus trip is set to take place on Saturday, August 3 that will depart from Washingtonville, NY on a shuttle bus for a Boozy Regal Beagle adventure.

12:30-1:30pm Spirits Lab cocktail tasting.

2-3:15pm RMV Cellars for a beer/wine (offers a great food menu).

3:30-4:45pm Locust Grove for a cider, beer or wine. Back at 5:30pm

Get our free mobile app

The host, The Brew Bus, encourages everyone to find a favorite caftan, get that red curly wig, wear the crazy jewelry and have some fun. Make sure to tell a friend or two. Everyone is welcome! $120 includes transportation, host, a drink/tasting at each stop & bus trivia. Get more info here.

Places to Go in Washingtonville New York We asked the Hudson Valley where to go when you visit Washingtonville New York and here are some of the places they shared. Let us know who you would add to the list. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

Best Outdoor Seating for Eating in New Paltz New York New Paltz, New York is known to be a great town for grabbing lunch and dinner. Many of the most delicious spots offer outdoor dining. Here is a quick list to get you started on your New Paltz New York Outdoor dining experience. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn