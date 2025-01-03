Troopers say two men from New York state were arrested at a Thruway Plaza after offcials say they were called to help a woman allegedly being held against her will. One of the suspects has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, according to reports.

Police Arrest Two Men at New York State Thruway Plaza

The New York State Police said in a press release that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation had announced the arrests of two men - a 34-year-old from Utica, and a 31-year-old also of Utica. The arrests are following an incident at the Ulster Travel Plaza on Interstate-87.

State Police say on January 2, at approximately 3:00 AM, Troopers responded to the Ulster Travel Plaza on I-87 south for a report of a 27-year-old woman being held against her will.

Upon arrival, the preliminary investigation determined that the victim had left the location in a vehicle that continued southbound on the Thruway. Troopers say they were able to locate the vehicle in Orange County, NY, where the 27-year-old female victim, from Utica, was found unharmed.

The 34-year-old man was arrested without incident and charged with 2nd degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor. The 31-year-old man was also arrested without incident and charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor.

Both suspects were known to the victim, and the New York State Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

