Police in the lower Hudson Valley say they arrested a man after they say he lead them on multiple car chases through the area. Not only did officials say the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest, but while attempting to flee, he nearly struck officers with his vehicle.

The Law Offices of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates says that "while any type of assault is a serious crime, law enforcement considers assaulting a police officer as a particularly egregious offense. You will be charged with a violent felony, meaning that you will go to prison for a minimum of 2 years and up to life."

Suspect in Westchester Nearly Strikes Officer

The Eastchester Police Department posted on their Facebook page that their department was notified of a wanted vehicle in their jurisdiction late morning February 1.

The driver of the vehicle had been stopped by the New Rochelle Police Department two times hours prior, says officials. During both traffic stops the driver fled from officers, and during one of the stops he drove on the sidewalk forcing officers to jump out of the way of his vehicle.

Eastchester Police says their officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and follow it on White Plains Road. Officers initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at which time the driver, who had stopped, accelerated towards one of our officers in the only passable lane of travel. This forced the officer to jump out of the way of the oncoming vehicle, as it nearly struck him. Officers pursued the vehicle to the Bronx River Parkway. The driver fled at a high rate of speed and officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle. Through investigation the New Rochelle Police Department was able to identify and locate the suspect at a local bar. The suspect again tried to flee officers but was apprehended. Charges The suspect was identified as a 28-year-old resident of New Rochelle. After the defendant was charged in New Rochelle, he was transferred to our department where he was charged with Attempted Assault 1st degree and Attempted Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer. The suspect also wanted for warrants in New Jersey. Police say the suspect was arraigned in Eastchester Town Court and was transported to the Westchester County Jail being held on bail.