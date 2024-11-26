Police are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle that would lead offcials on a high speed chase on the New York State Thruway. What was most surprising about the Sunday night incident was that authorities say the suspect in question is only fourteen years old.

Fourteen Year Old Allegedly Leads Police on Chase on New York State Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 24, at approximately 9:51 PM., troopers responded to an area in the town of Ausable for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined a gold 2009 Toyota Corolla was taken from a residence. The car was soon located on a street in the town of Plattsburgh.

The Pursuit Continued Onto Interstate 87 Southbound, Lasting Approximately 34 Miles....

Troopers say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the operator failed to comply, starting a pursuit. The pursuit continued onto Interstate 87 southbound, lasting approximately 34 miles and having two stinger deployments. After the second deployment, the car continued for a short distance but became disabled after losing control and striking a guide rail.

All three occupants in the car were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Offcials say a further investigation determined the three occupants in the vehicle were identified as, the driver, a 14-year-old, a 12-year-old passenger, and a 17-year-old male passenger from Peru, New York.

The 17-year-old male was charged with 3rd degree grand larceny, and the 14-year-old male was charged with 3rd degree criminal possession of a stolen property, says New York State Police They were released on family court appearance tickets returnable on a later date.

