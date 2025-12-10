Major Thruway Collision Involving Construction Vehicle Results in Fatality in Ulster County

Members of the New York State Police were required in Ulster County earlier this week following reports of a major vehicular collision on a section of the NYS Thruway I-87. The collision unfortunately resulted in one individual passing away.

Thruway Collision in Esopus

The accident occurred during the late morning hours of Monday, December 8, 2025. Members of the New York State Police Thruway Kingston barracks were first notified of the accident at roughly 11:15a.m.

Troopers immidiately responded to the scene of the collision, which was in the northbound lane near mile marker 80.7 in the Town of Esopus. The collision involved two vehicles, one being a 2021 Mercedes-Benz, and the other was a 2003 Freightliner construction vehicle.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the driver of the Mercedes, identified as 60-year old, David Moyal, of Kingston, was traveling northbound in the left lane, and then struck the construction vehicle. At the time the construction vehicle was parked and straddling the left shoulder, with part of the vehicle in the left lane as part of a construction operation.

In this construction operation, the Freightliner that was struck was one of several construction vehicles in place to divert traffic from the left lane to the right lane while a crew installed construction signage.

At the time, one construction worker was inside the Freightliner vehicle, but that worker suffered no injuries. Moyal on the other hand was not as fortunate. The accident evidently left Moyal with significant injuries, and he was transported to Kingston Health Alliance Hospital. Unfortunately, shortly after arrival to the hospital, Moyal succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

At this time, NYSP state that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact State Police Highland at (845) 344-5300.

