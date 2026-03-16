A New York State trooper was hospitalized after being hit by a car during a traffic stop on the Thruway.

It was just after 5:00 a.m. on March 15, 2026, according to police, when two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on a 2025 Mercedes sedan driven by Siiyer W. Walker, 52, of Connecticut, along the right shoulder of the Thruway in the town of Mamaroneck.

Troopers were reportedly standing near the Mercedes when a 2007 Chevy Suburan, driven by Kevin Ariel Cunache Moyolema, 24, of Connecticut, rear-ended the patrol car, which was then pushed into the Mercedes, striking one of the troopers.

Trooper Car struck on Thruway March 15, 2026/ NYSP Trooper Car struck on Thruway March 15, 2026/ NYSP loading...

The trooper was taken to the Westchester Medical Center for minor injuries and later released. The other trooper was not struck. Moyolema was transported to Westchester Medical Center for minor body pain evaluation. Walker was evaluated by EMS on scene and declined transport.

The investigation is continuing.

The crash is at least the second reported case this year of a New York State trooper being struck while working along the Thruway.

Move Over Law in New York

Troopers regularly remind drivers that New York’s Move Over Law requires motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles stopped along roadways, a rule intended to prevent exactly these types of crashes.