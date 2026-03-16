The school speed zone cameras, were installed on Broadway in front of Kingston High School and initially set to issue warning tickets beginning February 9. But the city's Mayor says they have not yet been warning or ticketing drivers yet, but more than 1,000 violations per week have been recorded.

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“During the last several weeks that the cameras have been installed on Broadway, we have not yet begun issuing warnings, but the cameras have been recording speed data. To date, there have been an average of 1,400 violations per week that would have received a warning or ticket,: Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said. "Starting next week, drivers will begin seeing these warnings arrive in their mailboxes, and we hope and expect that this number will drop precipitously before the 30-day warning period is up.”

Cameras are currently installed on Broadway in both the north and southbound lanes in front of Kingston High School. Additional cameras are still being installed or connected on W. O’Reilly near the high school entrance, Washington Avenue at Marius Street for George Washington Elementary, and on Delaware Avenue at Corporate Drive and Murray Street for JFK Elementary.

After the 30-day warning period, tickets will begin to be issued in all four ticketing areas.

The speed limit is 15 MPH in the elementary school zones and 20 MPH in the high school zones.

Cameras are operational on weekdays when school or school-related activities are in session from 7:00am to 4:00pm at JFK and George Washington and 7:00am to 8:00pm at Kingston High School during the school year.

Violations will be sent by mail, issuing tickets with a charge of $50 and a $25 late fee.

Every violation will also be reviewed by the City’s Parking Violations Bureau.